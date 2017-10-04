fox sports

It looks like Katie Nolan will finally be allowed to work again.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that it hired Nolan, which means the former Garbage Time host is no longer with Fox Sports and will likely appear on your television very soon.

Last week it was reported that her contract with Fox Sports would be terminated early, and a move to ESPN seemed the next logical step. The Four Letter had shown plenty of interest in hiring Nolan, and speculation grew when Garbage Time ended its latest season and Nolan didn’t appear on the network for months. Nolan will start with ESPN on October 16.

Her frustration with the limbo was evident as well. In May, Nolan even tweeted that she missed working.