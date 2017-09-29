Conor McGregor Claims He ‘Doesn’t Have To’ Defend His Belt Anymore

Getty Image

Conor McGregor has turned MMA on his head, and not always in a good way. Since the inception of the UFC, one of the great features has been how the best fight the best. From their early days of tournaments right up to the modern era, few fighters managed to duck opponents the fans or rankings demanded they fight. Even if you were a blanket of a fighter with a fanbase made up of family and friends out of Iowa, enough wins would earn you a title shot.

But Conor McGregor has changed all that. Since capturing the featherweight and then lightweight titles, the Irish UFC superstar hasn’t defended either one. It’ll be over a year from the date he won the lightweight belt before McGregor steps back into the cage, and all signs are pointing towards him facing off against Nate Diaz for the third time. The problem with that? Nate’s sitting down near the bottom of the UFC lightweight rankings, inactive and unwilling to fight anyone but Conor.

To complicate things more, UFC 216 on October 7th features an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Ferguson is riding a ridiculous 9 fight winning streak that goes back to 2013. If he beats Lee, there’s no question who would get the next shot against the full champion in any other scenario. But when that champ is Conor McGregor, different rules apply.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh made that explicit in a recent interview with Ireland’s Sunday World.

“At this stage, I mention Diaz and people are shouting what about Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or what about Tony [Ferguson], and there’s Kevin Lee and some other guys,” Kavanagh said. “Really, Conor doesn’t have to do that anymore. He won the featherweight belt, interim and unified. He won the lightweight belt. At this stage he’s only doing fights because they’re fun.”