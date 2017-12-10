Keaton Jones

A heartbreaking case of bullying turned uplifting this weekend when Keaton Jones, a young boy reportedly from Knoxville, went viral after pouring his heart out after being bullied at school. In the short clip, Jones is emotional and poignant, wondering why people would treat others badly for no reason whatsoever.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay … I don’t like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don’t like that they do it to other people, cause it’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

Now, the entire world is taking notice. From Cardi B and Snoop Dogg in the music industry, to UFC president Dana White, and countless pro wrestlers who reached out on Twitter, sharing Jones’ message and asking for help in finding him. He was retweeted over 35 thousand times and judging by his follow-up tweet, he found Keaton who will be heading to Vegas soon. (There’s also a college fund set up on GoFundMe that’s already raised $30,000 in just a few hours thanks to the help of Patton Oswalt’s $2,000 donation.)

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017