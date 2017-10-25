Kevin Bieksa Of The Anaheim Ducks Quickly Finished A Hockey Fight With A Damn Superman Punch

#NHL #MMA #UFC
10.24.17 2 hours ago

Superman punch!! 😮😂

A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on

Hockey fights usually follow a formula: Skate up to an opponent, square up, grab jersey, yank jersey over opponent’s head, pound skull via haymaker until the fight is broken up and the jerseys are put back in order. The battle between Kevin Bieksa of the Anaheim Ducks and Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers started out with the typical square up, but Bieksa’s sly smile should’ve been a tell that he had some impressive technique up his sleeve.

After a moment of sizing up his opponent, Bieksa blasted Gudas square on the jaw with a damn Superman punch and ended the fight. It was perfect. Normally, the Superman punch is a move that’s kinda hard pull off effectively in the best of conditions, let alone a live fight on ice skates. Props to this gentleman. Massive props.

Let’s take a look at the full fight:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#MMA#UFC
TAGSHockey FightMMANHLUFC

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP