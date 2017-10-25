Superman punch!! 😮😂 A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Hockey fights usually follow a formula: Skate up to an opponent, square up, grab jersey, yank jersey over opponent’s head, pound skull via haymaker until the fight is broken up and the jerseys are put back in order. The battle between Kevin Bieksa of the Anaheim Ducks and Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers started out with the typical square up, but Bieksa’s sly smile should’ve been a tell that he had some impressive technique up his sleeve.

After a moment of sizing up his opponent, Bieksa blasted Gudas square on the jaw with a damn Superman punch and ended the fight. It was perfect. Normally, the Superman punch is a move that’s kinda hard pull off effectively in the best of conditions, let alone a live fight on ice skates. Props to this gentleman. Massive props.

Let’s take a look at the full fight: