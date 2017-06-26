Kevin Lee ‘Chokes Out’ Michael Chiesa In A UFC Fight Night Main Event Marred In Controversy

#MMA #UFC
06.25.17 33 mins ago

UFC Fight Night Oklahoma ended in controversy after referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the main event fight between Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa a bit too early. Lee had Chiesa in what looked like a fight finishing rear naked choke that had Chiesa blacking out, but rather than wait until Michael tapped or went to sleep, Yamasaki stepped in a second or two early and called the fight. That led to Chiesa popping back up to his feet and complaining about the stoppage.

And sure, he has a point … it was an early stoppage. But on the other hand, Chiesa was halfway towards unconsciousness when the ref stepped in. His hands weren’t battling the choke any more and he had that glassy far away look in his eyes. Early? A bit. Did it change the outcome of the fight? No it did not.

The official end of the fight came at 4:30 seconds of round 1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSkevin leeMICHAEL CHIESAMMAUFC

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 3 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 3 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 3 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 7 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP