Getty/Shutterstock

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is set to go down on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s already being hailed as potentially the biggest fight in combat sports history. That’s despite the fact that few people give McGregor much of a chance at beating Mayweather in a 12 round boxing match. A street fight or a MMA fight? That’d be a different story, one that’s not being told because Mayweather would be crazy to agree to it.

But Conor McGregor was more than happy to switch sports to take on the boxing pound for pound great. Whether that’s because he truly believes in his ability to win or because he’s looking to add an extra couple of zeros onto his paycheck is up for debate. He’s certainly doing a good job of radiating confidence leading up to the fight, so much so that a surprising number of people have put money down on the Irish UFC champion to win. That would be a legendary feat, and the tantalizing possibility (no matter how slight) of him pulling it off is going to be a big driver of pay-per-view sales around the world.

So how could McGregor do it? What’s the blueprint for success? Let’s take a look at what both Conor and Floyd need to do to win this superfight.

Conor McGregor’s Keys To Victory

1. Be Unpredictable

In order to succeed where 49 other boxers have failed, McGregor basically has to throw out the manual on boxing and figure out something new that might work for him. The conventional gameplan on how to defeat Floyd Mayweather has been tried multiple times by better boxers without success, so what else is there? McGregor may be able to pull from other martial arts to find attacks that could surprise Floyd and pierce his defenses. He could even take a few pages from the boxing days of old in order to mix things up and keep his opponent guessing.

“We’re not going to spend 10 to 12 years doing something one way and then, because it’s a boxing fight, change everything for three months and beat the best defensive boxer of all time,” McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh said in an interview with ESPN. “No. We’ve got to come at this with an MMA striking strategy. Of course, hands only, but maybe there are things we can do from an MMA perspective, which, if people study boxing from the early 20th century, those things were a bigger part in the boxing game than they are today. We’re bringing an old-school boxing approach.”