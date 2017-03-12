There Was A Fantastic Fight In The Pits After A NASCAR Race

NASCAR is one of the few sports outside of hockey where you have a decent shot at seeing a legitimate fight break out. On Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, we got a pretty strong NASCAR pit road fight between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano (and Logano’s entire crew) following an on-track incident on the final lap.

Busch got spun out by Logano coming out of turn 4 after both cars dove inside the No. 2 of Brad Keselowski. Logano appeared to get loose on the low line, and his car shook up the track into Busch’s car, spinning the No. 18 into pit road. Busch felt there was some malicious intent to the maneuver and strolled on over to Logano’s pits after the race and punched him square in the jaw.

Logano was restrained and pulled away from the pile as Busch got swarmed by Logano’s crew members and dragged to the ground.

