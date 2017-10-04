Watch Kyle Do An Uncanny Lil Yachty Impression While Six Feet In The Air On ‘Hang Time’

2018 Honda Fit Sport

Ventura, California-based rapper Kyle has been making waves with his carefree, melodic brand of hip-hop typified by his smash hit “iSpy,” which features Lil Yachty. One listen to the “SuperDuper” rhymer’s recent singles, including the Cousin Stizz-assisted “Want Me Bad” and “Nothing To Lose” show that the 2017 XXL Freshman has staying power, but how long can he hang on with Brandon “B Dot” Armstrong?

In the latest episode of Hang Time, B Dot and Kyle descended upon LA’s famed Rose Bowl for an interview unlike anything the young rapper has done this far in his career. There’s plenty of journalists that can ask the hard question, but how many do it while hanging onto a six foot goalpost with the zen-like chops B Dot displayed here? Not many, as Kyle hilariously noted in the video.

B Dot and the triple platinum artist hung out and got into a range of discussion, including an unlikely nod to Mel Gibson, the songs that would be a soundtrack to his life, and which Pokemon Kyle would use to score a Hang Time victory over B Dot.

Would he have what it takes to hang longer than seven-time Hang Time winner B Dot? I spy a play button you need to click above to find out.

