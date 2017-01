twitter

Chargers owner Dean Spanos held a meet-and-greet event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hello, we are that football team from San Diego and we are here to play the football in your city. That type of thing. It’s just an owner saying hello to new fans and doing so in front of the media.

Well, one fan is joining San Diego moving companies on the list of people pissed off about the Chargers relocating and ready to protest:

San Diego was represented at the Los Angeles Chargers rally. pic.twitter.com/LeSIUd40mV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 18, 2017