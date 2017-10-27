Getty Image

The L.A. Rams sit at 5-3 heading into week 8 of the NFL season, good for 1st place in the NFC West. While there is a lot of football left to play, the Rams haven’t had a winning season since 2003, and 2017 is off to a promising start.

Rookie head coach Sean McVay can take a lot of credit for the Rams’ quick turnaround after going 4-12 in 2016. At 30-years old, McVay is the youngest head coach in NFL history, and to this point, he’s been surprisingly unafraid to think outside the box.

How outside the box is McVay willing to think, though? That’s the real question here, because Snoop Dogg, yeah, Snoop Dogg, gave him some coaching advice on Friday that we’d really like to see the Rams perform at some point this season.

On The Rich Eisen Show Friday, Eisen revealed a play Snogg Dogg came up with that McVay seemed surprisingly complimentary of. The play in question is appropriately titled Fake 31 Fake 24 Z-Reverse, which is undoubtedly a collection of football words Snoop scribbled on the whiteboard because they sounded good together.