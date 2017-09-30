The preview of the story behind my speech. Catch the full thing on @nflnetwork Sunday 7:30pmET. pic.twitter.com/piFfjTNN24 — LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) August 19, 2017

NFL players are publicly navigating a complicated and difficult spot in 2017. After the mass protests following Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric, some fans have generalized those participating as “ungrateful” and “crybabies” for taking a knee during the national anthem in an attempt to bring awareness to police brutality. The boos are even raining down on teams that practice free speech when the players lock their arms and show unity on the sidelines. It’s a situation that’s at the forefront of all things football, going as deep as the high school game.

And yet, as the protests continue on, fans burn jerseys, and Donald Trump continues to tweet, former and current NFL players continue to give back in the community, proving that the protests and statements aren’t just empty words. 2017 Hall of Fame inductee LaDainian Tomlinson is a shining beacon of the philanthropic heart many pro athletes have in their chests. Not only is Tomlinson giving his time and insight to younger players, but he’s reminding America that the country is a team, which, like a football team, may be extremely different individually, but as a whole, should be working towards the same goal together.

This week, Tomlinson, on behalf of the National Peanut Board, gave a pep talk to Dallas’ iconic high school football teams — the DeSoto Eagles and Cedar Hill Longhorns. This is being called the first-ever Peanut Bowl, held in front of 12,000 screaming fans and truly a once in a lifetime moment for some of the players for whom this may be the pinnacle of their competitive lives.

Tomlinson didn’t know if the high school players would make a show of unity or kneel during the anthem — most high school players are in the locker room during the national anthem — but he believes it comes down to a team decision. When asked if he would be taking a knee now, if he were playing int 2017, he said he would let the team decide what he would do, and move forward as a unit. Tomlinson continually expresses his belief in faith and strength in numbers. He believes in the power of community and having faith in the person next to you.