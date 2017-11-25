Getty Image

Don’t look now, but Lamar Jackson has spent the last few weeks reminding everyone why he won the Heisman Trophy last year. While Louisville is 7-4 on the year, Jackson has been one of the nation’s hottest quarterbacks, as he’s been destroying teams on the ground and in the air. He’s done this while putting his name into this year’s Heisman race, even if Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the overwhelming favorite to take home the trophy and winning the award more than once is nearly impossible.

On Saturday, Jackson and the Cardinals are in Lexington for rivalry week against the Kentucky Wildcats. Jackson helped get Louisville out to a fast lead, but it wasn’t all positives for the superstar signal caller.

At one point in the first quarter, Jackson was marching the Cardinals into Wildcat territory. He tucked the ball under his arm, took off for the pylon, and was met by a Kentucky defender. There was a lot of contact followed by some jawing, which led to Jackson and Wildcat linebacker Jordan Jones getting into a fight.