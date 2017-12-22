A Former Lambeau Field Employee Was Arrested After Crashing Into Multiple Cars And Trying To Enter The Stadium

12.22.17 20 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers have a huge battle with the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Saturday night, but a very different conflict went down at Lambeau Field on Friday afternoon when police were called after an incident between workers at the famous stadium.

Social media lit up on Friday with images of an odd scene at the Packers home field in a parking lot where a car appeared to be sitting on top of another one on an otherwise normal cloudy day.

That was just the start of an odd situation where a former worker at the stadium tried to enter the facility and was arrested by Green Bay police.

