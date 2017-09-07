Las Vegas Police Want The NFL To Investigate Michael Bennett

Seahawks star Michael Bennett released a statement on Wednesday morning detailing an encounter he had with Las Vegas police after the Mayweather-McGregor fight following a report of gunshots fired at Drais nightclub. Bennett was taken to the ground, handcuffed, and detained by officers for 10 minutes before they realized he was not involved in the shooting (that never even happened, the report of gunshots fired was false).
Video showed all of those things happen, and Bennett also alleged that officers put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him if he did not cooperate. The Las Vegas Police Department has denied the allegations of threats to shoot him along with Bennett’s assertion that it was racial profiling that led to his mistaken arrest.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement offering support to Bennett and calling for the issues Bennett raised to be taken seriously by “leaders in our community.” Bennett has obtained legal counsel and may pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the Las Vegas Police Department.
The Las Vegas Police Department’s latest move has been to call upon Goodell and the NFL to launch an investigation into Bennett’s claims. In the letter to the league, the LVPD notes Bennett’s flag protests as if that counts as evidence against his character, as well as noting that the two officers that detained Bennett were both minorities.
Pretty easy way to prove whether or not the officers threatened to blow his head off, just check the officers’ body camera footage. Oh, what’s that? The body cameras were turned off? Oh, that’s fucking convenient. Is it standard procedure to have those turned off before you attempt to apprehend a shooting suspect?
Are you familiar with Metro? There are a lot of good people that work for the department. Also, the body cam being off is highly inconvenient as it could exonerate the accused officers. Now they’ll have to review the other available videos. All 126 of them.
Unusual and suspicious to run away from reported gunfire? Huh. I guess he should have been running towards it, self-preservation instinct be damned.
The gunfire never occured. Then, the officers involved were minorities. Also, Bennett is a known cop hater.
I’m not buying his side of the story, he has an agenda
Hence, “reported”. And take away your predispositions about Bennett. Someone’s running your direction, saying they heard shots – real or imagined – what’s more unusual, running away or running towards?
For a bunch of supposed tough guys, these police departments are reacting to being questioned in the whiniest, pissiest possible way.
“We can’t offer any evidence or reason for this …. we’re just saying there should be an INVESTIGATION … and by the way, this guy’s a piece of shit because he said something we’re willfully interpreting to be wrong … because we respect freedom so much … and if you disagree you hate freedom and deserve to be terrorized by the protectors of freedom.”