LaVar Ball And Family Are Ready To Roll On A Reality TV Show Made By Facebook

07.05.17 2 hours ago

LaVar Ball loves the camera, and now he’ll always have one around to shout at. The Big Baller Brand patriarch has signed on with Facebook to create a reality show based on the exploits of his Big Baller family.

Facebook has greenlit two reality television series to play on your grandmother’s favorite social media website. Deadline reports the first is a Mike Rowe-led vehicle called Returning the Favor. While the other one doesn’t have a name just yet, but will involve LaVar Ball and his basketball family.

