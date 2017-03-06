Ryan Divish on Twitter

Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin turned 29 today, so the team got him a birthday present. Did they get him a cake? A gift certificate to Starbucks? A framed picture of Ken Griffey Jr. with his hat turned backward?

No. They got him a mariachi band, of course.

Never a dull day in Peoria pic.twitter.com/MyDdwaCWid — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Spring training seems pretty great, doesn’t it? You’re in a warm climate during the cold weather months and it’s like you’re away at camp. Only you’re away at camp for millionaires playing baseball, and one of them will get you a mariachi band to follow you around and play music while you’re warming up. That’s not a bad life.

This was supposed to end not long after the above video, but one Mariner had a different idea.