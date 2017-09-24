NFL Players Calmly Explain That Protesting In A Peaceful Manner Isn’t Disrespecting The Flag Or The Anthem

(1/2) LeSean McCoy answers questions about NFL players kneeling during the anthem, President Trump, and the #Bills team meeting yesterday: pic.twitter.com/FaPqFauO5f — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 24, 2017

Donald Trump continues to tweet about ratings and wanting the NFL to loosen its rules so the CTE-ravaged athletes can continue on gaining concussions for the enjoyment of the masses, while NFL players are kneeling on the sidelines during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality across the country. Many nationalists predictably reacted to this situation like Trump, who has doubled down on his “get that son of a bitch off the field” comments by tweeting that disrespecting the flag is disrespecting the brave men and women who have fought for freedom of speech in this country. Ironically, it seems as if they are not allowed to use their platform to exercise their freedom of speech, which then, in Trump’s logic, makes the sacrifice of our honored military all for naught.

Not only did dozens, if not hundreds of players kneel during the anthem, or raise their fist after scoring a touchdown, but the entire Seahawks and Titans teams stayed off the sidelines. LeSean McCoy, didn’t just kneel, in what’s sure to be a divisive decision, he stretched on the sidelines during the anthem.