Lionel Messi Said Goodbye To Neymar With The Saddest Instagram Video Of All Time

08.02.17 11 mins ago

Instagram

Lionel Messi said goodbye to a friend on Instagram and the soccer world exploded on Wednesday. Transfer season in soccer is wild and filled with rumors and happenstance, but when a player on a team says goodbye to another player you know something is likely to happen.

In this case, the best soccer player in the world posted the saddest Instagram video in the world, officially saying goodbye to another great young talent in Neymar, who is expected to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes.

TAGSBARCELONA FCLIONEL MESSINEYMAR

