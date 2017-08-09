A Little Leaguer Used His ESPN Airtime To Hit On His Teacher

ESPN

ESPN’s coverage of regional qualifiers for the Little League World Series has begun, and it’s already produced an incredible highlight in the form of a mammoth home run. One of the things that’s always fun about the Little League World Series are the little facts that they put in the bottom third along with the kids’ stats.

Kids are asked about their favorite athlete, favorite songs, favorite TV shows, nicknames, and all manner of other little personal nuggets. Sometimes, you get something like a kid saying his favorite athlete is “myself,” and get a good chuckle.