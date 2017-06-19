Former UFC Owner Lorenzo Fertitta Was ‘Instrumental’ In Making Mayweather Vs. McGregor Happen

Leading up to the massive Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing fight becoming official, there were a lot of rumors surrounding the fight and who was in charge of making it happen. With just under a week before Floyd and Conor signed on the dotted line, the LA Times reported that UFC president Dana White was out of the negotiations, replaced by folks from new parent company and talent management agency WME-IMG. Then there were the whispers that the man WME-IMG bought the UFC from, Lorenzo Fertitta was the secret glue holding negotiations together.

While there’s still a lot of tight lips between all the various parties involved in the fight, Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar confirmed Lorenzo’s involvement on the latest episode of The MMA Hour.

“Lorenzo Fertitta has been instrumental in a lot of different ways in relation to Conor’s career,” Attar said. “And yes, he was very instrumental in putting all us together and getting us to talking and on the same page when everyone started to see that this was a real viable business proposition. So I have a lot of respect for Lorenzo, I know he’s exited, it’s still something that he’s very passionate about. He cares a lot about the sport and the UFC and cares a lot about Conor. So it was really special for me to see he was interested enough to put all parties together so we could do some good business.”

As for White being pushed out of negotiations? Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe shot that one down.

