The Los Angeles Chargers have an attendance problem. The team is currently playing its games at the StubHub Center, a 27,000-seat venue that most notably is the home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS. The Chargers will play there until their new stadium, which they will share with the Los Angeles Rams, opens up in 2020.

But so far, the Chargers experiment hasn’t gone especially well. This doesn’t necessarily mean on the field, even though Los Angeles came into Sunday with an 0-3 record. Arguably the more concerning issue is that people aren’t going to games. Here is a shot from the stadium before the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In NFL's smallest stadium, seats are covered…wow pic.twitter.com/RA3kwV35EH — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 1, 2017

This isn’t just a one-week thing, either. The Chargers had to do this the last time they hosted a game at the StubHub Center, too.