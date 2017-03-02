Snowboarder Louie Vito Discusses The Stress Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And Being The Elder Statesman

03.02.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Snowboarding, like most extreme sports, lends itself to being dominated by younger competitors. In a sport so taxing on the body with the ever-present risk of a severe injury and also requiring constant progression of tricks as boundaries get pushed further and further, few athletes are able to remain at the elite level late into their 20s and early 30s.

Of the current top 10 in the FIS snowboarding halfpipe rankings, only three riders were born before 1990 (only four were born prior to 1992). Those three are Shaun White (snowboarding’s most famous and most decorated rider), Iouri Podladtchikov of Switzerland and Louie Vito.

Vito has been around as a podium contender since 2007 and was a member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team. At age 28, he’s one of the circuit’s veteran riders, but remains a threat to the podium, as he earned a third-place finish early in February at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Resort.

Vito spoke with UPROXX Sports ahead of the upcoming Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colorado, which can be viewed live on Red Bull TV on March 3rd and 4th, about the challenges of being one of the veterans on the hill, keeping up with young riders, Olympic qualifying, building a brand outside of snowboarding and why Dancing with the Stars is still the most stressful thing he’s ever done.

Around The Web

TAGSLouie Vitosnowboarding
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP