Getty Image

Mack Brown went 158-48 in 16 years as the head coach at Texas. It’s really, really hard to argue that he’s anything other than a good football coach, even if his final four years in Austin kind of went off the rails.

In fact, you’d think after what happened with now-former Longhorns coach Charlie Strong, Texas fans would love to have someone with the resume that Brown had in charge. Well, as it turns out, that’s not necessarily the case. Brown, who now is an analyst for ESPN, was in an Uber with one of his co-workers, Adam Amin. What happened next was one of the more awkward conversations you’ll ever read between an Uber driver and a passenger (this is admittedly a bold statement, but it’s bad).