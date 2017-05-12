‘Madden 18’ Tests The Madden Curse By Putting Tom Brady On The Cover

EA Sports

Tom Brady is the latest NFL star to grace the cover of the legendary Madden video game series. EA Sports and Brady are putting the Madden Curse to the test with the newest version of the football video game.

“The Madden NFL 18 cover is a great honor for me,” Brady said in an EA Sports release. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!”

EA Sports revealed the cover athlete on Friday, giving us a peek at their G.O.A.T version of the game that officially comes out on August 25.