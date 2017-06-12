Introducing Madden’s first-ever story mode, #Longshot. A football story you can PLAY. #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/VKla1KJagK — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) June 10, 2017

At E3 2017, EA finally debuted their long-rumored “story mode” for Madden 18 entitled “Longshot.” Basically, it looks like Friday Night Lights mixed with the FIFA and Fight Night: Champion story modes. In Longshot, you will be placed in the cleats of high school quarterback Devin Wade, then take him (hopefully) all the way to the pros in a story that will contain drama, but don’t worry — you will overcome. And, according to EA’s press release, “One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Dan Marino, will be Devin’s mentor who doesn’t always play by the rules.” Hmmm.

Madden 18 Longshot is not just another story mode, it's been in development for 4 years, its goal is to be a playable movie — Josh (@jpdavis1982) June 10, 2017

Madden NFL 18 Longshot mode has a playable combine, but the mode itself sounds more movie/interactive based, not as much gameplay. — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 10, 2017

Since Longshot is being billed as more of an interactive movie than a typical game mode, some fans aren’t too pleased. Did all the time and effort from EA in developing this mode take away from the on the field greatness? And what’s the fun in playing something scripted? Will it be cliché? Every sports movie is cliché, so what can Longshot do that we haven’t seen in Rudy, Remember the Titans, or any other classic football movies, like Waterboy?

Twitter was divided.

Some fans are all for the new story, and are looking forward to the sports drama that will play out through their controller.

Madden’s new story looks to be a cut above The Journey from FIFA. I think it looks outstanding. May get me to buy it & I don’t play Madden — Josh Webb-Thomson (@FightOnTwist) June 10, 2017

I'm so excited that Madden 18 has a story mode!!! It looks like it is going to be a lot of fun!!! #Madden18 — Nick Gardner (@G_Nick2) June 11, 2017

Way into EA Sports games channeling the Tony Hawk's Underground story mode. Will probably play Madden for the first time in a decade — Javy Gwaltney (@HurdyIV) June 10, 2017

Madden Just struck gold with a story mode I might buy the 🐐 edition for the hell of it — 31🎋 (@_PaperChasinq16) June 12, 2017