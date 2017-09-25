Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over Madden‘s long and storied history, there have been dozens of money plays which have incited rage and punches to the arm of your opponent next to you on the couch. These days, with the buffer of hundreds of miles and the internet to separate players, cheap plays and formations become far more frustrating. EA Sports has done a fine job with Madden 18, cracking down on certain money plays which have plagued the game for years, but with a new year comes a new issue, and this season, it’s the Gun Monster formation.

The formation features a center and two guards on the offensive line, sending the remaining O-lineman out in a trips alignment. For some reason, this is blowing the mind of the AI defensemen who aren’t recognizing the weak QB protection, and instead, spreads out to cover the three lineman, giving them far too much respect. This leads to wide open gaps to send your running back through, picking up huge chunks of yardage in the process, as you can see in the video above.

EA Sports is aware of the bug and plans to fix it with a patch in the next title update, but it’s unclear when that’s coming. So, here’s how you beat it, courtesy of YouTuber Cbrev Madden. Basically, you set up man coverage, base align, then make sure your receivers have inside positioning pre-snap so they don’t get blocked.