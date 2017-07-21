Getty Image

We’re just over a month away from the release of Madden 18 and EA Sports is giving us a few more details about what’s hidden inside the football game’s latest edition. EA Sports tweeted out a video loaded with game engine footage of the flagship football title that’s dominated the sports video game industry for decades.

The game looks pretty impressive in action and features a few new tweaks we hadn’t seen before.

The slick video shows lots of highlights with your favorite NFL players, but also how the graphics interface and quick-options will look on screen as you learn how to play the latest Madden edition with your friends.