EA Sports

Madden 18 is here, and after you work through Madden Ultimate Team and the surprisingly great Longshot mode, your Franchise awaits. But there are few things worse than being years-deep in your Madden franchise as a perennial 4-12 team with your expensive, core players another year older. Winning is everything; no one wants to be the New York Jets of their own digital NFL fantasy. That’s just some weird, masochistic stuff right there and you deserve better.

So we’ve worked through nearly a dozen drafts then simulated six years into the future to find out the consistently great players that you need to get on your squad. The formula is simple: We know doing well gets you XP. It also gets your franchise cash to re-sign those players that are improving. We also know that there are many ways to draft the fantasy franchise of your dreams (or fantasies). What if you have a top pick or a mid-round pick or, god forbid, a late pick? Through these many simulations, I’ve distilled the mountain of information Madden has given me down to these methods of drafting:

The “Good O-Line, Crappy QB” method

The “Take Whoever Is The Best Available” method

The “Go Young Or Go Home” method

Draft Elite CBs To Start Or Die A Death Of A Thousand Papercuts” method

Each one of these drafting methods will provide a contender within five years, but the Good O-Line, Crappy QB method proved to be the best. Past round 8-10, the formula is pretty much: Overall + Age + System Fit = Draft ’em. Build for a system once you’re out of the first 8 rounds or more. Before that, build the best starting lineups you can. You’re not going to get everyone on this list, the young players go fast, but a strong core of players will elevate you to greatness.