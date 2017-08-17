‘Madden 18’ Is A Gorgeous Football Game With Something For Everyone, But Key Flaws Remain

#Madden #Tom Brady
08.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image / EA Sports

Madden 18 is here with a lot to offer to veteran fans and newcomers alike. Not only does the latest iteration of EA’s annual football simulation give fans of all ages and skill levels something to call their own, the addition of the surprisingly touching Longshot story mode and more features to Madden Ultimate Team provide a deep, multi-leveled experience on par with FIFA or the NBA 2K series. But, is it worth picking up if you’ve bought the game year after year? Let’s find out.

The move to Battlefield 1 and Star Wars: Battlefront’s Frostbite engine is immediately apparent. A Madden game has never looked this good. There were multiple moments in which I thought I was watching a broadcasted game. Individual players (especially on the offensive line) actually look like they’re all doing their job, rather than foosball players standing in place reacting to hit boxes. Things can go wrong, players slip, everyone is working, and it brings a sense of immersion that have been missing from previous iterations.

Beyond the highly-detailed player models, the stadiums look absolutely stunning. Sunlight reflecting off the turf in Cowboys Stadium can take your breath away. Combined with the addition of more new animations, the new physics system put in place a few years ago, and slight gameplay tweaks, like throwing (we’ll get into that), Madden 18 is one of the prettiest games on the market. Period.

EA Sports

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madden#Tom Brady
TAGSmaddenMadden 18Madden 18: longshotTOM BRADY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 12 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP