The ‘Madden 18’ Soundtrack Features An Evolving List Of Tracks From Kendrick, Action Bronson, And More

08.02.17 1 hour ago

The soundtrack of a video game is incredibly important when you pour hours and hours into it, and the Madden 18 lineup does not disappoint. EA Sports announced its first 14 tracks that will be featured in the game, throwing them together in a Spotify playlist that’s sure to get you excited about the latest version of its football video game.

Much like 2K Sports’ NBA 2K18 reveal, it has a good range of music for all kinds of football fans. EA Sports says the game will have 32 songs on its playlist and it revealed what some of those tracks are, including never before heard songs from Travis Scott, Belly, Cuz Lightyear, Davie, Flosstradamus and Spencer Ludwig. Right now only 14 songs are officially on the playlist, but here’s the full list of tracks you should expect to see in the game.

1) RAF — A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky, Playboy Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Frank Ocean

2) Let Me Breathe — Action Bronson

3) King Is Born — Aloe Blacc

4) WISH YOU WELL — Amir Obe

5) Sacrifices — Big Sean, Migos

6) Kokamoe Freestyle — GoldLink

7) Whatever It Takes — Imagine Dragons

8) TEMPTATION — Joey Bada$$

9) FYM — Joyner Lucas featuring Mystikal

