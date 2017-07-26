EA Sports

After a brief lull following E3’s Longshot story mode reveal, the floodgates of info have opened and it’s finally Madden season. Beyond the new trailer showing off the new changes to this year’s iteration of the game (including three very distinct gameplay modes), we now know what the top 5 QBs and the top 5 rookies are looking like ratings-wise.

Some aren’t too much of a surprise, but those rookies look like they can set a Franchise straight for years to come. How long will Matt Ryan stay at his rating is the real question.

Top 5 Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady is the cover athlete and as expected, is the top-rated QB in the game. Even though he turns 40 before Madden 18 launches, the devs have decided that he’s the dude. It’s his diet, really. That’s what makes him so good. Also, very savvy. Brady was ranked no. 3 overall last year, and with Cam Newton going way down, he takes the top spot. Let’s look at his stats:

99 Overall

99 AWR

62 SPD

66 ACC

67 AGI

64 STR

2. Aaron Rodgers drops one spot from his no. 1 rank last year into the no. 2 spot, but he could be considere 1a. Rodgers will allow you to scramble if that’s your playstyle and he’s far better at throwing on the run than Brady. Personally, I think his awareness, agility and strength should be higher. At least higher than Brady’s. The guy can move.

98 Overall

97 AWR

79 SPD

82 ACC

82 AGI

58 STR

3. Matt Ryan’s MVP campaign elevated him from decent Madden QB to a top 3 QB in the game. Impressive, much like his deep throw accuracy. In Madden, you won’t have to worry about Matt Ryan’s offensive coordinator change, you can just plug him in and expect to connect on just about every pass. He had a 69% completion percentage last season. Nice.

96 Overall

96 AWR

72 SPD

81 ACC

69 AGI

63 STR