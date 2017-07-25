Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s that special time of year again. NFL camps are open, new possibilities for all 32 teams are on the horizon, and a new Madden game is just around the corner. Of course, with the new Madden game due August 25th, we’ve got a trailer showing off all the new improvements that we should expect out of this year’s iteration. What’s new? It seems like everything.

The first thing you’ll notice is the impressive graphics. What was once a cutscene is now in-game, and the Frostbite engine is elevating Madden into something just below a real broadcast. It’s truly incredible. The engine behind FIFA, Battlefield 1 and Star Wars: Battlefront is serving Madden well.

Then the list of improvements hit rapid fire:

New Target Passing that will allow the QB to lead passes more properly (less magnet catches). This has been improved over the years, but we still haven’t felt real bullet passes. Threading the needle and leading the passer simply isn’t as intuitive as it should be. Yet.

“More control” sees Jordy Nelson nabbing a one-handed grab. We need more info on that. Is it analog based? What? Do receivers have a new stat?

Coaching adjustments can be made on the fly. We see a DBs coverage go from “balanced” to “play ball” in what seems to be a menu as the play clock runs down. This could be great for the competitive mode when you have to adjust quick and for specific matchups.

This leads into new WR/DB mechanics, showing Josh Norman and Odell Beckham Jr. banging it out at the line of scrimmage. The option to jam dudes and get physical is certainly welcome.

Blocking and tackling promises to be much-improved after vast improvements over the last few years. Hopefully, they don’t make a strong O-line too strong. There were times in the last few games when the running game was pushed to the forefront of development, where holes would be parted like the Red Sea. We need more between-the-tackle runners and a more realistic running game. Getting 5 YPC should be celebrated and not the norm.

And “more hits.” More animations are always good.

The biggest selling point of Madden ’18, beyond the new Longshot story mode, seems to be the clearly defined game styles: Arcade, Simulation, and Competitive. EA, thankfully, has broken them down: