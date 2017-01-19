😂😂😂 (via @chazwilliams_) A video posted by Video Games (@videogames) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Madden is great for simulating real life football games, but it can be a very frustrating video game to play. And there are few things that can make someone madder than having a glitch result in a touchdown against them, especially after you make the right play.

That happened to this poor guy, who lit up the opposing quarterback on a scramble to force a fumble, only to see it go horribly, horribly wrong. Somehow, after the fumble hit the ground and nearly all 22 players on the field jumped on it, Dez Bryant emerges out of this insane pile, with the football without being down by contact.

Not only does Bryant come out of the pile with the football magically not down, but he goes on to throw a defender to the ground while running backwards before turning up the field and running the ball in for a touchdown.

I don’t blame this guy at all for losing it while watching this happen to him, because this results in a rage quit nine times out of 10. Madden‘s designers do a great job of making the game appear realistic, but sometimes the computer has a mind of its own when it comes to how the game plays which can result in blind fits of rage.