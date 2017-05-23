Getty Image

The world watched in horror Monday night as a terrorist carried out a suicide attack in Manchester following an Ariana Grande concert. More than 20 people are dead and dozens more were injured in an apparent suicide bombing.

While the world expressed its grief over the attack, the city’s two big soccer clubs — Manchester United and Manchester City — paid tribute to those lost in the attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, including our supporters, club staff and members of our community such as the children from our Manchester United Foundation partner schools who were attending the concert at the Arena,” Manchester United said in a team release. “Club staff are ready to help the police and other emergency services in any way that may be required at this challenging time for our city.”

On the practice grounds Tuesday, Manchester United held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack.