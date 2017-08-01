Manchester United Might Be Hooking Up With Tinder As A Jersey Sponsor

Getty Image

Manchester United is swiping right on Tinder. (Please, please, hold your applause until the end of the post.) One of the largest soccer clubs in the world is adding Tinder’s flames to its jersey in a big sponsorship move.

While the NBA world is just entering into the world of jersey sponsor deals, it’s old hat in soccer. But as The Daily Mail reports the deal wouldn’t be replacing the Chevrolet bow tie logo on the chest, but adding a new patch on the Man U kit’s sleeve.