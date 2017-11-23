Manny Pacquiao Challenges Conor McGregor To A ‘Real Boxing Match’ In 2018

#Manny Pacquiao #Conor McGregor #Boxing #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
11.23.17

Getty Image

The list of boxers vying for a fight with Conor McGregor continues to grow. Recently, retired great Oscar De La Hoya of all people revealed he was secretly training in the hopes of landing a fight against McGregor. Now it’s Manny Pacquiao’s turn to call out the UFC lightweight champ.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a picture of Conor. “Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018”

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma

A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on

This isn’t the first time the two have dropped eachothers’ names in the press. Back when the Mayweather fight was a seeming figment of Conor McGregor’s imagination, Conor referred to Pacquiao as a possible backup opponent if Mayweather wouldn’t sign on the dotted line.

“Maybe f**k Floyd,” he said in February. “Maybe I’ll fight Manny Pacquiao!”

And while UFC president Dana White hates Manny promoter Bob Arum with the passion of a million suns, Arum has gone on the record saying he’d loan his fighter out and not be involved.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Manny Pacquiao#Conor McGregor#Boxing#MMA#UFC
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORMANNY PACQUIAOMMAUFC

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP