Getty Image

The list of boxers vying for a fight with Conor McGregor continues to grow. Recently, retired great Oscar De La Hoya of all people revealed he was secretly training in the hopes of landing a fight against McGregor. Now it’s Manny Pacquiao’s turn to call out the UFC lightweight champ.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a picture of Conor. “Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018”

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:09am PST

This isn’t the first time the two have dropped eachothers’ names in the press. Back when the Mayweather fight was a seeming figment of Conor McGregor’s imagination, Conor referred to Pacquiao as a possible backup opponent if Mayweather wouldn’t sign on the dotted line.

“Maybe f**k Floyd,” he said in February. “Maybe I’ll fight Manny Pacquiao!”

And while UFC president Dana White hates Manny promoter Bob Arum with the passion of a million suns, Arum has gone on the record saying he’d loan his fighter out and not be involved.