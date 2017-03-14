Manny Ramirez’s Amazing Japanese Baseball Contract Includes Unlimited Free Sushi

03.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Manny Ramirez is still playing baseball but at age 44 he’s learned to value the important things in life. Mainly, hotel suites and free sushi.

Ramirez signed a contract to play for the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs, who play in an independent league in Japan. ManRam’s contract details were revealed on Monday in a report by Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier. Included in the deal is all the amenities one would need to thrive in Japan—a Benz and a driver, fancy digs, little work, and lots of maki rolls.

At a press conference at which his No. 99 jersey (identifying him simply as “Manny”), a translated summary of the proceedings on the Yakyudb.com website reveals that:
1) Ramirez will have use of a Mercedes and driver
2) Practices are optional for him
3) He’ll get a hotel suite on the road
4) He will receive unlimited sushi for the entire season.

Unlimited. Sushi.

