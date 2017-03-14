Getty Image

Manny Ramirez is still playing baseball but at age 44 he’s learned to value the important things in life. Mainly, hotel suites and free sushi.

Ramirez signed a contract to play for the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs, who play in an independent league in Japan. ManRam’s contract details were revealed on Monday in a report by Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier. Included in the deal is all the amenities one would need to thrive in Japan—a Benz and a driver, fancy digs, little work, and lots of maki rolls.

At a press conference at which his No. 99 jersey (identifying him simply as “Manny”), a translated summary of the proceedings on the Yakyudb.com website reveals that:

1) Ramirez will have use of a Mercedes and driver

2) Practices are optional for him

3) He’ll get a hotel suite on the road

4) He will receive unlimited sushi for the entire season.

Unlimited. Sushi.