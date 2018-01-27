Getty Image

On the heels of the Larry Nassar case, Michigan State University was already under the microscope, and in short order, the president of the university announced her resignation last week. Following that revelation, Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis resigned on Friday morning, and hours later, ESPN’s Outside The Lines published a report concerning an alleged culture of sexual assault in East Lansing.

Since then, the report has prompted a Los Angeles Clippers employee (and former Michigan State player/coach) to be placed on administrate leave, and on Friday evening, a bombshell emerged from Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Within her report comes word that National Coalition Against Violent Athletes founder Kathy Redmond personally informed NCAA president Mark Emmert about accusations at Michigan State in 2010.