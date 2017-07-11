Another Longtime ESPN Analyst Is Leaving To Join FS1

Mark Schlereth is leaving ESPN. The longtime football analyst is taking up shop at FS1 after 16 years of talking about and analyzing the NFL for the Worldwide Leader. Schlereth announced his network change on Twitter and then appeared on FS1 on Tuesday, joining Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed to talk football.

Schlereth was reportedly close with former ESPN and now former FS1 executive Jamie Horowitz, and, as Mike Florio over at ProFootballTalk notes, it’s likely his deal was finalized before Horowitz himself was let go last week.

