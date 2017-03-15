Rumors persist about Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg mounting a run for the presidency for 2020, even while he publicly denies it. However, Zuckeberg is in the midst of a cross-country “tour” of sorts, visiting with various groups of people in interesting portions of the United States with the idea to build community.

That trip took Zuckerberg to Charlotte on Tuesday and part of his trip included a NASCAR lesson and driving session with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. As you can see above, the pair spent several minutes discussing the community around NASCAR and the sports world in general before embarking on a speedy trip around the oval.