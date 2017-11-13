49ers Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin Emotionally Reveals That He Played Just Hours After Losing His Baby

49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin revealed to the world that he and his wife lost their baby boy due to complications just hours before Goodwin took the field to play the New York Giants on Sunday. In an emotional Instagram post, Goodwin shared a picture holding the small, delivered baby’s hand, while praising his courageous wife in this terrible time for their family.

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself throughout this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, &amp; emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family

Goodwin was visibly emotional after scoring an 83-yard touchdown against the Giants Sunday. After scoring, he was surrounded by his teammates in support as he pointed to the sky. At the time, it seemed like the former Olympian was simply happy to get the 49ers their first win of the season, but it’s clear now that the man was operating on next to no sleep and processing the heart-wrenching loss of his child.

