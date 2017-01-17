Marshawn Lynch Is Spending Retirement Playing Chicken On A Bike With Scottish Buses

01.17.17 1 hour ago

It feels like Marshawn Lynch retired a decade ago but it hasn’t been year yet. He’s also just 30 years old, which means he’s a potentially dangerous combination of young, wealthy and with loads of free time.

What has that meant for Lynch? Parties? Drugs? Blowing his money on unimportant things?

Not at all. Lynch is filling his days by riding a bike on the streets of Scotland with a bus rushing toward him from the opposite direction. Yes, Lynch is playing chicken with mass transit vehicles in foreign lands.

