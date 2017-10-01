Marshawn Lynch Wore An Anti-Donald Trump Shirt Prior To Sunday’s Raiders-Broncos Game

10.01.17

Getty Image

When he’s on the football field, Marshawn Lynch has a reputation for being a brutally physical running back. There is nothing complex about Lynch the football player, as he’s the kind of running back who is given the ball and will immediately punch all 11 players on the defense in the mouth.

But off the field, Lynch is a somewhat complex person. He is known for being quiet around the media, but when he opens up, he’s an incredibly insightful person who speaks poignantly on a number off issues, especially when he’s discussing race in America.

Lynch is also not a fan of the President of the United States. We know this because he wore this shirt before the Oakland Raiders took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Lynch is famously one of the players who sits during the national anthem. This is not a new thing for him — while a lot of people noticed it during this preseason slate, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told reporters that Lynch has been doing this for 11 years and he’s not protesting anything. But while Donald Trump didn’t directly refer to him when he used the phrase “son of a bitch” to refer to football players who don’t stand to the anthem, Lynch decided to make a statement against the president, anyway.

