Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the Oakland Raiders‘ Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he made contact with an official during a stoppage in play.

It was a weird scene, as Lynch wasn’t even on the field playing at the time. But when Lynch ran onto the field after a personal foul call against the Chiefs while wearing his helmet, he grabbed and appeared to shove an official. That garners an automatic ejection from the game, and the officials obliged him by giving him the gate.

Initially, there was some speculation that Lynch was so upset about the ejection that he left the stadium. That would indicate he was very, very heated about the incident.