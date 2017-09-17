The Raiders And Marshawn Lynch Trolled The Seahawks By Calling A Goal Line Audible To A Pass ‘Seattle’

#Super Bowl #New England Patriots #NFL
09.17.17 53 mins ago 3 Comments

It’s not easy to troll in an NFL game. Coaches and players are focused on getting every possible inch on every play. Unless your name is Bill Belichick, you don’t have time for clever little digs. But here was Oakland on the Jets goal-line on Sunday with Marshawn Lynch lined up in the backfield, only to have Derek Carr check out of a Lynch run with an audible, yelling “Seattle.” It was a pass. It was not an interception. It was the finest display of trolling in sports in many, many moons.We know that call affected millions.

Pete Carroll, who may never live down this call, is probably feeling the sting, wherever he is right now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#New England Patriots#NFL
TAGSMARSHAWN LYNCHNew England PatriotsNFLraidersSUPER BOWL

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP