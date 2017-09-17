With Marshawn Lynch in the backfield on the goal-line, Derek Carr yells “Seattle” to audible to a pass. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c2Q7w28Kqb — Sports Videos & GIFs (@Sports__GIF) September 17, 2017

It’s not easy to troll in an NFL game. Coaches and players are focused on getting every possible inch on every play. Unless your name is Bill Belichick, you don’t have time for clever little digs. But here was Oakland on the Jets goal-line on Sunday with Marshawn Lynch lined up in the backfield, only to have Derek Carr check out of a Lynch run with an audible, yelling “Seattle.” It was a pass. It was not an interception. It was the finest display of trolling in sports in many, many moons.We know that call affected millions.

Pete Carroll, who may never live down this call, is probably feeling the sting, wherever he is right now.