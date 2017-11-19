Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki
The league-wide protests against police brutality and racial inequality have died down since their early-season zenith, but some NFL players continue to kneel or in Marshawn Lynch’s case, sit. According to Lynch, he’s sat for the national anthem for 11 years, so him sitting on a cooler surrounded by security and coaches on the sidelines isn’t really news. But, it’s his decision to stand for the Mexican national anthem before his Raiders took on the Patriots in Mexico City that shows he’s quite aware of his actions.
Reactions from the sports world are mixed, with many once again applauding Lynch’s expression of free speech, while others call out Lynch’s perceived hypocrisy for standing for the Mexican anthem when the country has very serious problems of its own in politics and policing.
Well sure. But all of Mexico’s horribly corrupt bureaucracy isn’t racist against black people, so it doesn’t count. Mainly because their immigration policy doesn’t let them into the country in the first place. But hey, who’s keeping track?
It’s sort of like good ole’ Kaepernick wearing a Castro shirt. Sure, that brutal dictator may oppress his own people and violently slaughter anyone who disagrees with him, while leaving the rest of the nation in abject poverty, but… uh…. uh…. er…. he had a neat beard! Who better to show our solidarity for freedom and justice than a guy who stayed in power for decades by murdering or jailing all his opponents?