Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

The league-wide protests against police brutality and racial inequality have died down since their early-season zenith, but some NFL players continue to kneel or in Marshawn Lynch’s case, sit. According to Lynch, he’s sat for the national anthem for 11 years, so him sitting on a cooler surrounded by security and coaches on the sidelines isn’t really news. But, it’s his decision to stand for the Mexican national anthem before his Raiders took on the Patriots in Mexico City that shows he’s quite aware of his actions.

Mexican national anthem being sung on field at Estadio Azteca. And throughout the crowd. Marshawn Lynch rose for it. pic.twitter.com/Pz4GoEfyuw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2017

Reactions from the sports world are mixed, with many once again applauding Lynch’s expression of free speech, while others call out Lynch’s perceived hypocrisy for standing for the Mexican anthem when the country has very serious problems of its own in politics and policing.