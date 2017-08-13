Hours after white supremacists and Nazis took to the streets of Charlottesville brandishing tiki torches chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and while Colin Kaepernick continues to be blackballed from the NFL (because he’s been brandished a distraction, not because he’s unqualified), Marshawn Lynch sat on the sidelines during the national anthem before his first game as a Raider.
