Marshawn Lynch Sat During The National Anthem Before The Raiders’ Preseason Game

08.13.17 56 mins ago

Hours after white supremacists and Nazis took to the streets of Charlottesville brandishing tiki torches chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and while Colin Kaepernick continues to be blackballed from the NFL (because he’s been brandished a distraction, not because he’s unqualified), Marshawn Lynch sat on the sidelines during the national anthem before his first game as a Raider.

