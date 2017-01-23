Getty Image

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl to face the Atlanta Falcons, which means once again a Bennett brother will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

This time it’s Martellus, not Michael, who gets to try and bring a ring home, serving as the Patriots’ top tight end with Rob Gronkowski sidelined. Martellus has two weeks to prepare himself for the Super Bowl, but first he has to properly celebrate reaching the pinnacle by going home and baking himself a cake.

God bless Martellus Bennett: "I plan on going home + making myself a cake and I’m going to write 'you're awesome' on the cake." — Ben Shpigel (@benshpigel) January 23, 2017

Martellus Bennett is an innovator here, and I think we should all take this as a moment of inspiration that we can all implement into our own lives. This is an excellent way to celebrate anything positive that happens in your life. I encourage everyone to make themselves a “You’re Awesome” cake when something really good happens or whenever you want cake because you should remind yourself that you are indeed awesome more often.

Did you get that promotion you were hoping for? “You’re Awesome” cake. Did you crush that final exam you were really worried about failing? “You’re Awesome” cake. Did you make it through another work week without getting fired for punching Jeff for replying all to 37 emails unnecessarily again? Then a “You’re Awesome” cake is in order.