02.01.17 2 hours ago

Combat sports continues to evolve to the point where we get to see the kind of moves formerly reserved for unrealistic action flicks performed in the ring or cage on a weekly basis. This week’s ripped straight from the movies move comes from Phucket, Thailand where Rafael Fiziev pulls off an epic Matrix dodge against a kick from his opponent Sawgraw.

Dodging a kick by leaning back is by no means an uncommon move in muay thai fighting, but Fiziev takes things to the extreme by folding back a full 90 degrees with seeming effortless skill and lightning speed.

